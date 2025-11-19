Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson announces transition team

The Brief Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson announced her transition team, including public policy experts and community leaders, to prepare for her administration starting January 2026. The team consists of Transition Director Andrés Mantilla, a partner at Uncommon Bridges, and co-chairs Karen Estevenin, Tiffani McCoy, Quynh Pham, and Brian Surratt, each bringing expertise in labor, housing, community development, and economic growth. The committee will gather community feedback to identify priorities for Wilson's administration, with plans to expand the team in the coming weeks.



Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson on Wednesday announced her transition team, which features public policy buffs and community leaders.

Wilson's office announced the initial team on Wednesday, with plans to "convene a larger transition team" down the road to "gather feedback, identify priorities" and prepare for the changing of the guard come January 2026.

"I ran for mayor on the vision that we can tackle big challenges, address our affordability crisis, and make our city a great place to live, work, and raise a family. Now it’s time to get to work," said Wilson. "I’m so grateful to the Transition Director and Co-Chairs who have stepped up to lend their deep expertise in government, business, labor, housing, and community development, and help me put that vision into action."

Who is on Katie Wilson's transition team?

Local perspective:

The transition committee currently consists of a director and four co-chairs.

Andrés Mantilla

The transition director is Andrés Mantilla, who is a partner at Uncommon Bridges, a Seattle-based policy consulting firm. The firm specializes in economic development, public policy and community engagement with local organizations and elected officials.

Before that, Mantilla worked with the administrations of previous mayors Greg Nickels and Jenny Durkan, and previously served as director of the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods.

"Successful leadership is about building consensus and working across diverse groups to turn a bold vision into concrete outcomes," said Mantilla. "I look forward to helping shape a transition that supports the Mayor-Elect in achieving her vision of an affordable, accessible, and innovative city."

The transition co-chairs are Karen Estevenin, Tiffani McCoy, Quynh Pham and Brian Surratt.

Karen Estevenin

Karen Estevenin is the executive director of PROTEC17, a labor union that represents more than 10,000 public-sector workers in Washington and Oregon, where she has served since 2019. Before that, Estevenin worked with other unions including CWA/WashTech, UFCW 3000 and Teamsters 117, and is also a trustee for King County's MLK Labor union.

Tiffani McCoy

Tiffani McCoy is the co-executive director of social housing nonprofit House Our Neighbors. She previously served as campaign manager for the group's "Yes on I-135" and "Yes on Prop 1A" campaigns, which established and funded the first social housing developer in the country.

"Seattle’s residents deserve access to stable, affordable homes. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help guide a transition that takes a more coordinated approach to addressing the city’s housing needs by prioritizing affordability, housing production, concrete progress on homelessness, and a commitment to social housing," said McCoy.

Quynh Pham

Quynh Pham is the executive director of Friends of Little Saigon, a community development organization based in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

"Our neighborhood business districts are the backbone of Seattle’s local economy and community identity," said Pham. "I’m excited to support a transition that uplifts small businesses, strengthens local communities, and ensures every part of the city benefits when our economy grows."

Brian Surratt

Brian Surratt is the president and CEO of Greater Seattle Partners, an organization focused on business, international trade and local industries. Before that, Surratt directed Seattle's Office of Economic Development. In that time, he helped negotiate the city's $1.2 billion agreement to build Climate Pledge Arena. He also served in the Mayor's Office of Policy and Innovation, where he was the policy lead to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

What's next:

Wilson's office says the committee will gather feedback from the community to identify priorities for the Wilson administration.

The full transition committee will be announced in the coming weeks.

