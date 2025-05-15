Seattle man indicted for sex trafficking, one case involves young girl

The Brief Shante Broady, a 37-year-old Seattle man, has been indicted for violent sex trafficking and transporting women for prostitution, pleading not guilty to charges stemming from incidents reported since March 2023. Broady is accused of coercing women into prostitution, including luring a woman from Canada and allegedly transporting an underage girl, with his trial set for July 14, 2025.



A 37-year-old Seattle man has been indicted for violent sex trafficking and transporting women for prostitution.

Shante Broady was charged with sex trafficking through force, fraud or coercion, and transporting an adult to engage in prostitution, in connection with a sex trafficking investigation beginning in March 2023.

Broady has pleaded not guilty.

Timeline:

According to court records, law enforcement has been aware of Broady since March 2023, after receiving a report that he had trafficked a victim in Portland, Oregon. In November 2024, a former girlfriend alleged Broady had assaulted her.

Finally, in April 2025, two Seattle women reported being targeted by Broady for sex trafficking.

The first woman said Broady was unsuccessful in forcing her into prostitution, but the second woman said he paid for a plane ticket and lured her from Canada in March 2025. The second woman claims Broady forced her into prostitution with "threats and violence," and would pull a gun on her when he got angry.

Both women were granted civil restraining orders to keep Broady away from them, and the second woman was able to return to Canada.

The other side:

Court records also detail Broady's alleged involvement in transporting and housing an underage girl who ran from a boarding school in another state.

Law enforcement found that same girl on Aurora Ave North — a street in Seattle notorious for prostitution — and returned her to her parents. This juvenile trafficking case is still under investigation.

Sex trafficking is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, up to life in prison. Transportation of an adult for prostitution is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Broady's trial is scheduled for July 14, 2025.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Washington.

