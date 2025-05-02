Seattle man shoots suspect in attempted burglary at apartment complex

The Brief A man was shot in the leg after allegedly attempting to break into a family's apartment in the Central District early Friday morning. Officers said the suspect tried forcing entry to multiple apartments beforehand, and was later arrested for burglary.



Seattle police arrested a man after he was shot in the leg while attempting to break into a family's apartment early Friday morning.

The backstory:

The initial report came in at 1 a.m., where officers responded to a shooting and located a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

The man was identified as a possible suspect in several attempted burglaries inside the Central District apartment building he was found in.

Officers spoke to a 31-year-old man at a third-floor apartment who was home with his wife and two-year-old child.

According to police, the suspect had broken through an exterior door and attempted to break into multiple apartments.

The man was allegedly yelling and kicking the door to the family's apartment, and the man issued several warnings before the suspect forced the door open. The man then shot through the door, hitting the suspect in the leg.

The suspect was taken to Harborview and later arrested for burglary.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

