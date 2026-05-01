Seattle Yacht Club hosts nation’s largest maritime celebration Saturday

The Brief The 40th Windermere Cup crew races and the annual boat parade return to the Montlake Cut on Saturday to mark the official start of Seattle's boating season. International rowing teams from Great Britain and Canada will compete against the University of Washington before a procession of 100-year-old classic wooden boats leads the parade. Spectators can watch the maritime celebration for free along the Lake Washington Ship Canal, with the 40th Windermere Cup crew races beginning at 10:15 a.m.



The Seattle Yacht Club is hosting the nation’s largest maritime celebration Saturday to welcome the start of the regional boating season.

Seattle's Opening Day traditions

The backstory:

Seattle’s Opening Day tradition dates back to 1920 and brings together mariners and spectators from around the world! The 40th Windermere Cup crew races are scheduled to begin at 10:15 Saturday morning.

Spectators can park at the University of Washington and line the shores of the Lake Washington Ship Canal to watch the competition. This year's races feature the University of Washington taking on the Great Britain National Team, the Canadian National Team, and Northeastern University.

While the boat parade is scheduled for noon, the specific number of local vessels that have registered to participate in this year’s "World Regatta" themed procession has not been released.

The celebration begins with the Windermere Cup crew races at 10:15 a.m. Following the races, a boat parade is scheduled for noon. On Friday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., the public can access free rides in classic vessels and view decorated yachts at the Seattle Yacht Club Mainstation on East Hamlin Street.

Celebrating maritime culture

The event serves as the official kickoff for the spring boating season. A highlight of the 2026 parade will be a fleet of classic wooden boats, each celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Spectators can watch the parade and races from the shores of the Montlake Cut. Those interested in getting on the water can find free rides in classic vessels provided by the Antique and Classic Boat Society on Friday afternoon.

The Source: FOX 13 staff visited the Seattle Yacht Club on May 1 for a tour of decorated boats and interviewed Commodore Kip Cramer and Admiral Mark Holden. Additional information was provided by a press release from the Seattle Yacht Club and Windermere Real Estate.

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