Seattle Mayor, King County Executive join Seattle Labor Day protest
SEATTLE - Labor Day marks day 82 of a hotel workers' strike against Hilton and hotel owner Steinhauer.
Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay joined Embassy Suites workers and other members of UNITE HERE Local 8 who went on strike back in June, demanding wage increases to adapt to higher cost-of-living expenses and quality healthcare.
The mayor and executive joined the state's longest hotel strike in history Monday, to honor the struggle of working people, according to UNTITE HERE.
Mayor Wilson said it is time to settle the contract to get the workers back to their services.
"Working people are the backbone of our region, and they deserve to have their voices heard and their work valued. I’m here today to hear their experiences and stand with them," said King County executive Girmay Zahilay.
Additionally, the workers are striking over Hilton's approach to ICE violence protection for workers.
The Source: Information in this story came from a UNITE HERE media advisory.
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