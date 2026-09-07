Seattle Mayor, King County Executive join Seattle Labor Day protest

The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay joined Embassy Suites workers and other members of UNITE HERE Local 8 on Labor Day, who have been on strike since June. The 82-day strike is the longest hotel strike in the state's history. The purpose of the protest and strike is advocacy for higher wages, to adapt to cost-of-living and quality healthcare.



Labor Day marks day 82 of a hotel workers' strike against Hilton and hotel owner Steinhauer.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay joined Embassy Suites workers and other members of UNITE HERE Local 8 who went on strike back in June, demanding wage increases to adapt to higher cost-of-living expenses and quality healthcare.

The mayor and executive joined the state's longest hotel strike in history Monday, to honor the struggle of working people, according to UNTITE HERE.

Mayor Wilson said it is time to settle the contract to get the workers back to their services.

"Working people in Seattle deserve a real voice in the decisions that shape their lives. Labor Day is a moment to recognize the workers across our city who have organized to win fair pay, safe workplaces, predictable schedules, and the right to speak up on the job." — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson

"Working people are the backbone of our region, and they deserve to have their voices heard and their work valued. I’m here today to hear their experiences and stand with them," said King County executive Girmay Zahilay.

Additionally, the workers are striking over Hilton's approach to ICE violence protection for workers.

The Source: Information in this story came from a UNITE HERE media advisory.

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