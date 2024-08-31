Seattle Fire responds to natural gas leak on 8th avenue

article

Reports of a natural gas leak on 8th avenue prompted a response from Seattle Fire on Saturday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department said crews were responding to the area of 8th Avenue South and South Rose Street just after 11 a.m. on August 31.

Right now, they believe the leak was likely caused by a cut gas line. The leak was contained to one building with a hazmat team on site Saturday afternoon.

People are asked to avoid the building while cleanup is underway.

