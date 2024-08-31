Seattle Fire responds to natural gas leak on 8th avenue
SEATTLE - Reports of a natural gas leak on 8th avenue prompted a response from Seattle Fire on Saturday morning.
The Seattle Fire Department said crews were responding to the area of 8th Avenue South and South Rose Street just after 11 a.m. on August 31.
Right now, they believe the leak was likely caused by a cut gas line. The leak was contained to one building with a hazmat team on site Saturday afternoon.
People are asked to avoid the building while cleanup is underway.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE
Drive-thru disagreement at Puyallup McDonald's leads to shooting
Washington State Fair opens tomorrow, organizers stress good hygiene
WA juvenile detention agency under fire from state officials
Tacoma man charged in 2023 death of 18-year-old, burning body
Mike Macdonald, John Schneider ready to see season start for Seattle Seahawks
'She was the heart of the family': Grandmother killed by gunmen in Burien
Kingston-Seattle fast ferry service to resume Saturday
US Fish and Wildlife Service unveils plan to kill barred owls in WA
High bacteria levels have temporarily closed these 2 Kirkland parks
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.