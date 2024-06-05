Community rallies for ousted Seattle Police Chief

More than a dozen people rallied outside of Seattle City Hall to show support for former Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

Mayor Bruce Harrell reassigned Diaz to special projects in the department last week. Diaz’s supporters said they disagreed with the mayor’s decision.

Diaz’s new role comes after several claims against him and the department. Seven officers came forward alleging cases of discrimination and retaliation against women and people of color on the force. Two of the people making claims against Diaz are high-ranking within the department.

Some community members argued the officers were just disgruntled because they weren’t selected for higher positions. Diaz’s supporters argued the entire litigation is based on employees who did not get their way in the department.

Rally participants said they had questions why the former chief was reassigned though the internal investigation has not been completed.

"There's a process, an investigator was hired. No process has been completed. What are the findings of this investigator? I’m waiting for that smoking gun. And until I hear or see anything, again due process," said Carmen Martinez, a supporter of Diaz.

FOX 13 News asked the mayor’s office about the investigation, but officials could not comment. While representatives also could not speak about the rally, Harrell did share thoughts Wednesday on his decision to reassign Diaz.

"There's a standard of excellence that I demand in my cabinet. And so, the issue for me is that, whether he could keep up a pace that I demand, and more importantly, the people of Seattle demands. And I made a strategic decision to move him to the side to get Chief Rahr in position, and then I'll do a search and I’ll make sure that I can keep up that pace," said Harrell.

Harrell appointed former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr to lead the department as interim police chief. Some supporters of Diaz said they worked with Rahr in the past and had positive things to say about her.

