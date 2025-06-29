Seattle police investigating stabbing in Yesler Terrace

The Brief Seattle police are investigating after a 58-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her 33-year-old daughter in Yesler Terrance overnight. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is in serious condition. The suspect has not been located after fleeing the scene.



Seattle police are investigating a stabbing that occurred overnight in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood, leaving a 58-year-old woman seriously injured.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of Fir Street around 1 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 after the victim arrived at their door with multiple stab wounds.

The injured woman had stab wounds to her neck, face, arm, and leg. She was treated by officers at the scene until medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived to provide lifesaving efforts. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The victim was allegedly awakened by an unprovoked attack by her 33-year-old daughter, who fled the scene before officers arrived. She was stabbed in their apartment and in the hallway of the complex before seeking help from a neighbor. The suspect has not been located.

Officers from the Domestic Violence Unit are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

