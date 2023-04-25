Seattle Police looking for man who stole woman's purse in Ballard

article

Police are looking for a man who assaulted a woman and then stole her purse earlier this month in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

Around 2 a.m. on April 15, a woman was trying to go home when she was approached by a man claiming he had seen her at a nearby bar and tried to talk to her. After his advances were denied, the man grabbed her purse, which threw her on the street, police said.

He was last seen running away southbound on 20th Avenue Northwest.

Seattle Fire Department responded and provided aid to the victim for an injury sustained from the fall.

The man has multiple tattoos on his neck and hands, including a tattoo near his left eye. He was seen wearing a red jacket and white baseball cap.

If anyone has information about this case, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.