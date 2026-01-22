Seattle police, stores prepare for influx of 12s for NFC championship Game

The Brief Tens of thousands of fans are expected at Lumen Field for the Seahawks’ NFC Championship game against the Rams. Seattle police are urging fans to plan ahead for traffic, parking, DUIs and personal safety around the stadium. Ticket prices are soaring, and police warn fans to avoid scams by buying and selling only through authorized sellers.



In just days, the 12s will converge on Lumen Field for another seismic Seahawks game: the NFC championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

Stores are prepping for massive crowds and police are urging all those fans to plan ahead to avoid any game day trouble.

A large crowd of Seahawks fans line up outside Lumen Field. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"The lines are usually all the way back to the store, if not, longer," said Pro Image Sports sales associate Lamia Patterson.

What they're saying:

At Pro Image Sports right next to Lumen Field, Patterson said the whole team's ready for tens of thousands of fans come Sunday.

"Everybody's been coming in asking for JSN," she said.

Jersey display at Pro Image Sports outside Lumen Field. (FOX 13 Seattle)

With Rams fans and The 12s intent on a trip to the Super Bowl, Seattle police want people to think about safety: the off-the-field kind.

"There's going to be an influx of a lot of people coming into town. It's going to be exciting. It's going to be loud. We're going to really enjoy this in the city," said Det. Brian Pritchard with Seattle Police.

What's next:

Police expect about 70,000 fans. They warn of potential traffic troubles, and they'll be on the lookout for DUIs. They said you need to plan for how you'll get to the game and how you'll get home.

At Lumen Field, you won't have to look far for police.

"There's also going to be officers that are going to be stationed outside and also inside," Det. Pritchard said.

If you're driving into town and need to park, police said it's best you don't leave anything visible in your car and that you choose somewhere well-lit. Make sure you don't park in a tow zone, because it won't end well.

Let's just say you're in dire need of tickets? We found some of the lowest on Thursday in the $700 range, with some of the highest coming in at more than $6,000.

What you can do:

SPD said you shouldn't let your Super Bowl dreams end with a ticket scam.

Some of their top tips:

Buy through an authorized ticket reseller

Sell through an authorized retailer

No selling through TikTok or Facebook Marketplace

Don't pay by gift cards, P2P services or wire transfer

Patterson said just about everything Seahawks is in demand, so don't be surprised if someone grabs the last jersey you wanted as people head to the game.

"Get it now, because everybody's selling out," she said.

If you have to park a little bit farther from Lumen Field, police said to make sure you walk in groups, keep aware of your surroundings, and take your personal belongings with you.

