Seattle police search for missing 12-year-old

The Brief Seattle police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in the Chinatown-International District on Tuesday. Jaliyah was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and green Jordan sneakers near 2nd Avenue South and South Main Street at 11 a.m.



Seattle police are actively looking for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday in the Chinatown-International District area.

Jaliyah was last seen at 11 a.m. near 2nd Avenue South and South Main Street.

Jaliyah is 5'6", 100 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and olive green Jordan sneakers.

If you see Jaliyah, please call 911.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Microsoft to lay off about 6,000 workers

Thurston County shooting suspect arrested after multi-state search

Dozens of students sick in possible norovirus outbreak in Gig Harbor

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Car similar to Bryan Kohberger's seen near victims' home multiple times: report

Pierce County mother in court for 5-year-old son's fentanyl death

First mumps case since 2018 reported in Whatcom County

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.