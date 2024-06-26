Seattle Public Schools to spend $2M on safety in the wake of recent shootings

Seattle Public Schools officials are talking about safety in the wake of several shootings reported at or around schools in the 2023-2024 school year, including the shooting death of a 17-year-old football player at Garfield High School.

"We are still grieving and healing from the loss of Amarr at Garfield High School," said Dr. Brent Jones, Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools.

At Wednesday's meeting, the district said they were planning to enhance safety for the next school year, as well as incorporating safety into their consolidation and school closure plan, which has yet to be released.

The superintendent says safety is a top priority for the district, with SPS expanding plans to combat gun violence. However, a parent of a student in the district says changes aren't happening fast enough.

"Seven incidents of gun fire at Garfield in one year," said Jeremy Mazner, speaking before the school board Wednesday.

Mazner called on district officials and board members to create a better safety plan at Garfield High School after the shooting death of student Amarr Murphy-Paine just a few weeks ago.

"Dr. Jones wrote that, ‘Business as usual in the wake of such a tragedy is unfathomable’," said Mazner. "But, business as usual is what Garfield experienced after the March 13th shooting."

Mazner said long before Amarr was shot at Garfield High School, he emailed the school board and superintendent, pleading for change following a shooting in March that injured a different student. FOX 13 News was able to view that email, dated March 17.

It read: "What action will you take on the sad day that headline becomes a reality? Can you take that action today, as a preventative measure, rather than waiting until a student is murdered?"

"We were a few inches away from that reality on Wednesday 3/13/24 with the drive by shooting that hit a student in the femur but thankfully missed the femoral artery. As a parent of a student at Garfield, I have lived in fear of this becoming a reality for 4 years."

It also asked the board, "Can you take that action today?"

"The lack of response in March, April and May is indeed unfathomable," said Mazner.

The fatal shooting of 15-year-old Mobarak Adam, a Chief Sealth High School student, also hit SPS students and staff hard this school year. He was found in the bathroom of a nearby community center after leaving campus. Seattle Police have been investigating that shooting as a homicide.

"As we look ahead to the next school year, I want to reiterate our unwavering commitment to safety and security in our schools," said Jones.

Jones says $2 million is being allocated to improve school building exteriors and campus security.

"Where we can, we are expanding plans to include gun violence prevention in our high schools and increased mental health support for all grades," said Jones.

As the district plans for school closures and consolidation under the "well-resourced schools" plan, safety is also under consideration, with it mentioned as a top priority for community members since discussions began surrounding the future "vision" for schools in Aug. 2023.

"Throughout the summer, I will be in conversations with our regional and our building leaders about the needs of their school communities," said Jones.

"I’m glad Dr. Jones outlined specific funded steps as a starting point, but what’s happening at Garfield is unique and merits unique focus," said Mazner.

Mazner says school resource officers should be placed at Garfield High School. On Wednesday, he asked for swift action from the board. .

"Why is this policy change not on the agenda tonight? You need an immediate change if Garfield is going to be ready for next year," he said.

Superintendent Jones also encouraged community members during Wednesday's meeting, to report safety concerns to the district's app or hot line.

