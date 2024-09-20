Seattle-area schools step up security after online post, despite ‘no credible threats’

Several Seattle-area schools heightened security Friday morning after vague threats were made on Tiktok.

Seattle police say they were made aware of online threats to several schools in Seattle and neighboring towns. The threats were posted on Tiktok, and screenshots of them were shared on Facebook.

Seattle Public Schools held classes Friday, but began the day with a shelter-in-place procedure, meaning all external doors were locked and monitored. School officials confirmed additional security is present at all six of their schools.

According to screenshots shared with FOX 13 Seattle, a Tiktok account called "f--k washington" posted a slideshow listing the name of several high schools with no additional details. Schools included Dunlap Elementary, Rainier Beach High School, Wing Luke Elementary, Des Moines Elementary, Renton High School, Cascade Middle School and a dozen or so more.

The account posted the Tiktok with tags like "#schoolshooterz" and "#f--kdisplace."

Even though police say there are "no credible threats," they reached out to the Seattle School District and their security services.

Other school districts like Highline Schools and the Kent School District also held classes as usual on Friday, but with additional security from local law enforcement.

