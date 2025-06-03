Seattle to Switzerland flights now available direct from SEA Airport

The Brief Travelers can now fly direct to Switzerland from Sea-Tac Airport. Edelweiss Air will operate twice-weekly flights to Zurich on Mondays and Saturdays.



Traveling from Seattle to Switzerland just got easier with a new direct flight out of Seattle Tacoma International Airport.

Edelweiss Air – a member of the Lufthansa Group – will begin twice-weekly direct flights to Zurich, making it the airline's fourth destination in the U.S.

What we know:

Edelweiss Air is a sister airline of SWISS International Air Lines and is Switzerland's leading leisure airline. The addition of the new nonstop service brings SEA to 36 international destinations.

"The first flight from Seattle to Zurich is a milestone for Edelweiss," said Edelweiss CEO Bernd Bauer. "It underscores our commitment to connecting Switzerland with exciting destinations around the world."

The addition of this direct service comes after SEA welcomed several new direct routes to cities, including Tokyo and Copenhagen, last month.

Seattle travelers looking to spend their summer in Switzerland have the following flight options on Airbus A340-300 Aircraft:

SEA to ZRH, Monday, 4:25 p.m. departure, 11:45 a.m. + 1 day arrival.

SEA to ZRH, Saturday, 4:25 p.m. departure, 11:45 a.m. + 1 day arrival.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Port of Seattle.

