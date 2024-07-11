‘I’m not mad’: Seattle Transit Fairy back to work after attack

The swelling in Pauline Van Senus' face has gone down, but the black and blue mark still remains.

It’s what’s left following an assault two weeks ago where, according to reports, she was randomly punched in the face. Since the attack, community members have come to her aid, donating money for her daily cleanup efforts.

Where there’s trash and transit in Seattle, you’re bound to see Pauline.

She’s known around town as The Transit Fairy, cleaning up areas in and around public transportation.

"I can’t control what people do," she said, "but I can control the look and feel of a place."

FOX 13 News met up with the Transit Fairy on Thursday where she was cleaning city sidewalks along a major transit corridor of Third and Pike.

"I pick up a lot of trash," she said. "It depends on the day and the location. I roughly pick up about 30 grocery bags full."

If you haven’t seen The Transit Fairy, you’ll now know what to look out for.

She’s usually dressed in a bright yellow shirt with a wreath of sunflowers around her head.

"I want people to have happy thoughts when they think of me," she said.

You can’t help but stop and look when you see her wheeling a cart of tools around. It has a sign that reads "Transit Fairy makes frequent stops for trash/weeds."

She has been cleaning up and beautifying areas around public transit regularly since 2019.

Recently, her wings were clipped. Two weeks ago, she was assaulted following a cleanup. Reports say on or around June 25, she was punched in the face.

"I have no break in my memory to explain what happened," she originally said. "I was happily making progress, then [Seattle] Fire and Police are asking questions. It was clear something happened, my face was swelling, and I did feel dizzy."

Witnesses reported that she was sucker-punched and apparently knocked out. A good Samaritan called 911, and she was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

"I was told I would have a black eye for a while and a small crack in a sinus bone, not a major concern," she said. "Being near the door [in the hospital] and being able to see to the desk and main doors had its advantages, and people definitely saw the sunflowers on my cart, so I still felt I accomplished something."

Feeling better and unable to stay away from her cleaning mission, Pauline returned to her regular duties.

"It inspires people," she said. "I love Seattle."

As for the attack, she told FOX 13 News she’s not mad at her attacker.

"If it wasn’t him, it could have been somebody else," she laughed. "It’s a risk you take out on the streets."

Pauline said she often cleans some of Seattle’s rougher streets.

"They need the most love," she said. "I usually get along with the people, but I’m always on guard."

In light of the attack, people have been donating to her cause. She has an ongoing GoFundMe page.

"The other day someone just handed me cash thanking me for cleaning up," she said. "I’m just doing my part."

