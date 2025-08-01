Seattle church offers $10K for suspect who killed parishioner in U District shooting

The Brief The Pursuit church in Seattle is offering a $50,000 reward for information on the suspect who fatally shot parishioner LeBron Givaun; the suspect fled in a white Hyundai Elantra. Police found the suspect's vehicle abandoned and on fire; they are reviewing witness statements to identify the suspect, marking Seattle's 23rd homicide in 2025. The church is raising funds for Givaun's family, with Sunday services continuing as scheduled and the community offering support.



A local church is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect who killed one of its parishioners. The shooting happened Thursday evening, near the front entrance of The Pursuit in Seattle’s University District.

Pursuit PNW identified the victim as 28-year-old LeBron Givaun. Lead pastor, Russell Johnson, described Givaun as a "devoted husband and loving father."

"We’re just devastated, really, by what transpired," said Amy Wuerch, executive pastor of The Pursuit in Seattle.

The backstory:

Seattle Police Department said Givaun was walking to attend a barbeque at the church with his family when he was shot in front of the steps. The suspect was in a white Hyundai Elentra and left the crime scene. Officials said despite police and firefighters’ efforts to try to save Givaun’s life, he died outside the church.

Police Chief Shon Barnes said this shooting marked Seattle’s twenty-third homicide in 2025.

"We’re going to work diligently to try to bring this person to justice," said Barnes.

SPD said the shooting appears to be targeted. No one else was hurt.

Friday overnight, about six hours after the gunshots, officers found the suspect vehicle abandoned and on fire in the 5500 block of Phinney Avenue North. This was approximately two miles west of the church. Officers said the suspect got away before they arrived.

"We don’t know what the relationship was between the people who were involved, but that will be part of the investigation, trying to determine what the motive was in this particular case," said Barnes.

What they're saying:

Police said several people saw the shooting. Detectives are reviewing witness statements to help get a better description of the suspect.

Lead pastor Johnson posted to X, announcing Pursuit PNW’s reward for information leading to the shooter’s arrest. He also shared a link to a fundraiser with a goal of $25,000 to help support Givaun’s family for funeral services and further needs.

Wuerch said Givaun recently started attending church services regularly in Seattle with his wife and young son.

"We are just going to stand with the family and with the friends of the victim," said Wuerch. "And we are just going to show the love, as we always do as a community. We are just going to rally through with this family."

Wuerch said Sunday service for August 3 will continue as scheduled.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

U District shooting: Seattle Pastor says parishioner was killed near steps of church

Best free spots to see the Blue Angels in Seattle

Suspected Tukwila Costco killer appears in court

Detectives suspect connection between 4 arsons in South Seattle

Bite of Seattle theft: Handmade goods, equipment taken from LGBTQ-owned booth

Seattle Mariners fully chasing World Series after Eugenio Suárez trade

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.