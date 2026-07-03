The Brief Woodland Park Zoo was evacuated Monday morning following a phoned-in bomb threat, according to zoo officials. Officials are working closely with the Seattle Police Department to ensure the safety of all guests, staff, and animals. The zoo is treating the emergency as real, despite a recent national wave of fake "swatting" threats targeting similar facilities.



Woodland Park Zoo was evacuated Friday morning after receiving a bomb threat, zoo officials said.

What we know:

Woodland Park Zoo officials confirmed they received a bomb threat a few minutes after 11 a.m.

Staff immediately began evacuating the entire zoo grounds.

Officials stated that they were in direct contact with the Seattle Police Department and prioritized the safety of their guests, staff and animals.

While numerous zoos and aquariums across the country have faced a rash of fake "swatting" attempts in recent weeks, officials emphasized they are treating this specific threat as a real emergency until the area is cleared.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how long the zoo will remain closed to the public or when police investigators expect to complete their sweep of the grounds.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Woodland Park Zoo.

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