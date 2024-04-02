Sequim animal cruelty case: 42 dogs, 429 birds seized

A Sequim woman has been arrested after nearly 500 animals were seized from her farm over the span of two and a half years over what witnesses called "deplorable conditions."

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office responded to animal cruelty reports at a residence on Toad Road back on Dec. 31, 2021. Witnesses said the animals appeared unfed and lacked veterinary care.

The following month through Feb. 14, 2022, multiple search warrants were served and the following animals were seized:

1 Goat

1 Emu

2 Ferrets

27 dogs

207 poultry, ducks and geese

The animals were underweight, and most had other ailments from improper housing. None of the

dogs were spayed or neutered and several were pregnant.

Probable cause was developed to arrest 51-year-old Angela Jacobsen for second-degree animal cruelty.

Fast-forward to April 2, 2024. Deputies were called to Jacobsen's home again for similar complaints. With the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Center Valley Animal Rescue, Clallam County Humane Society and numerous volunteers, the following animals were rescued:

15 dogs

2 cats

1 pig

222 poultry, ducks, and geese

She was once again arrested and booked into Clallam County Jail for second-degree animal cruelty. Charges are still pending for the 2022 seizure.

You can donate to the Center Valley Animal Rescue here. They are taking in and treating these animals.

Latest stories from Sequim

3.6-magnitude earthquake hits near Sequim, Washington

Deputies: Man terrorizes Sequim in hit-and-run, chases after kids in truck

Bear cub rescued near Sequim

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.