Crews respond to several fires in King County on Wednesday

Fire agencies throughout King County responded to multiple fires on Wednesday.

The separate fires left two dead and several injured.

1 killed in Belltown fire; man in custody

A person died, and six others were injured in an apartment building fire in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.

The people who were injured were taken to the hospital – one was in critical condition and the other five had minor injuries.

The Seattle Police Department said they took a 65-year-old man into custody in connection with the fire.

Fire rips through Burien school's

Before midnight, there was a fire on the gym's roof at Southern Heights Elementary School in Burien.

More than 50 personnel from multiple agencies were at the scene to extinguish the fire. The cause of it is still unknown and the King County Sheriff's Office is investigating this as arson.

Deadly house fire in Seattle's Beacon Hill

A 90-year-old woman died and another escaped from a house fire in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood.

The cause is unknown and under investigation.

Residents, dog escape house fire in Ballard

At about 5 a.m., crews responded to a report of a residential fire off 12th Avenue Northwest.

When crews arrived, there was heavy black smoke coming from a home.

The people and a dog inside made it out safely.

Crews extinguished the fire and investigators are determining the cause.

No injuries were reported.

