Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge lane reductions continue Halloween weekend

The Revive I-5 project continues, this time with another set of lane reductions on the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle. Heading into Halloween weekend, drivers will need to be prepared for delays or to take alternate routes.

When will the lane reductions be in effect?

Crews will begin working on the bridge at 10 p.m. beginning Friday, Oct. 31. At this time, southbound lanes of I-5 across the Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to two lanes. This will be in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 3.

Weekend-long reductions will extend from about Northeast 45th Street/Northeast 50th Street southbound I-5 off-ramp to the SR 520 interchange.

Ship Canal Bridge along I-5 in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

"The express lanes will run southbound-only 24 hours a day during each of these weekend-long lane reductions. While all southbound drivers may use the express lanes, travelers need to observe signs for HOV-only entrances and exits and be aware of vehicle height restrictions. Northbound I-5 travelers may also experience delays because the express lanes will not reverse."

What roadwork is being done on Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge?

Construction work will be ongoing over the weekend as WSDOT workers saw-cut concrete and install new drainage structures. This weekends closures are part of a larger, months-long project over the following weekends.

Oct. 10 - 13

Oct. 17 - 20

Oct. 31 - Nov. 3

Nov. 21 - 24

Dec. 5 - 8

Jan. 9 - 12, 2026

"Over the summer, we saw what this region can do when we work together to adjust," Northwest Region Administrator Brian Nielsen said. "We are again asking drivers, neighbors and our many partners to work with us to keep the region moving while we do this important preservation work."

