Shooting on I-5 in Tukwila, WA snarls traffic

The Brief All northbound lanes of I-5 were blocked in Tukwila after a shooting on the freeway Friday afternoon. One person was shot in the leg, and authorities were initially working to identify a suspect vehicle. Authorities later determined that the gunshot came from inside the car and no other suspects or vehicles were involved.



The northbound lanes of I-5 were blocked at I-405 in Tukwila as troopers investigated a shooting that occurred on the freeway.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson made the initial announcement on social media at around 1:46 p.m.

What they're saying:

At the time, troopers were working to identify a suspect vehicle while emergency crews treated a victim for a gunshot wound to the leg.

At around 2:49 p.m., Trooper Johnson released an update saying that the gunshot came from inside the car and no other suspects or vehicles were involved.

Detectives are now working to determine how the shooting happened, and are emphasizing there is no danger to the public.

The WSP asked drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes as the emergency crews responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

