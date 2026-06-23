South Seattle garage fire spreads to apartment building

The Brief A garage fire early Monday morning spread to an adjacent apartment building in South Seattle. Seattle fire crews encountered initial water access issues but quickly knocked down the bulk of the flames. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A fire broke out in a garage early Monday morning and quickly spread to a neighboring apartment building in South Seattle.

(FOX 13's Taylor Winkel)

What we know:

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews responded at around 3:30 a.m. to reports of a fire in the 5100 block of South Holly Street, between the Seward Park and Rainier Beach area. Before crews arrived on the scene, the fire had already spread to a unit on the second story of the adjacent apartment building.

Crews initially struggled with water access but managed to quickly knock down the majority of the flames. The garage roof collapsed and continues to smoke as crews monitor the area for hot spots. Officials were able to get inside the building and have not reported any injuries so far.

FOX 13's Taylor Winkel is at the scene, speaking with firefighters and gathering more information.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Fire Department and original reporting by FOX 13's Taylor Winkel.

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