SPD: Officer shot at while pumping gas into his car near Lumen Field

Detectives are investigating after someone fired a gunshot at an officer as he was fueling his car Friday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just before 9:00 a.m., an officer was pumping gas into his patrol car near the corner of S Charles St. and 7th Ave. S when he heard a bullet strike a sign above his head. This area is just a few blocks east of Lumen Field.

Seattle Police Department

Authorities say more officers arrived to the scene and found a spent bullet on the ground near the gas pump.

The officer who was shot at was unable to get a suspect description.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

RELATED: Detectives used clothing & a license plate to track down teen robbery suspects in Tacoma

RELATED: Woman accused of burglarizing multiple Capitol Hill businesses arrested

This is a developing story.