Spokane Street Swing Bridge closed for construction this weekend

The Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle low bridge, will be closed to cars, bikes and pedestrians this weekend.

The Seattle Department of Transportation says crews are re-installing a hydraulic turn cylinder, and the closure will last three days, from 7 a.m. Friday, October 25, to 10 p.m. Sunday, October 27.

The West Seattle High-Rise Bridge will remain open during construction.

SDOT says the hydraulic turn cylinder was removed from the west side of the bridge in April 2024 for repairs. The cylinders are what allow the bridge to lift and rotate.

There are several aging cylinders on the bridge, and repairs are needed to prevent them from being damaged. SDOT crews will continue work to repair the remaining cylinders in 2025.

This construction is also part of the Spokane Street Bridge's rehabilitation project, which has been ongoing since 2020. Future short-term closures are expected for preventative maintenance work.

In addition to the West Seattle Bridge being open, King County Metro buses and the West Seattle Water Taxi service will be available. SDOT says taking a bus or water taxi is a reliable option for people without a car.

Harbor Island can also still be accessed from the east via SW Spokane Street. SDOT provided the following detour maps showing how to get between Terminal 5 using the West Seattle High Rise Bridge:

