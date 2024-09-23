Two injured after stabbing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

Two people are recovering after a stabbing that happened in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Monday.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews responded to reports of a stabbing near the corner of 3rd Ave. and Lenora St. just after 1 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman had been stabbed.

A 29-year-old man was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center. A 39-year-old woman also received treatment at the scene for minor injuries and remained with Seattle Police officers at the scene for further assistance.

Details leading up to the stabbing have not been fully disclosed as the investigation continues.

The Source The Seattle Fire Department provided information about this stabbing incident.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.