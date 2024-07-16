Statue of Hiroshima bombing victim stolen from Seattle park

A statue of a young Japanese girl that survived the Hiroshima bombing was stolen last week from a park in the University District.

Seattle Police say the Sadako Sasaki statue was stolen from Peace Park on July 12 at around 11:30 a.m.

The bronze, life-size statue is titled "Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes." Sadako Sasaki was a young Japanese girl who survived the Hiroshima bombing in 1945, but later died from radiation sickness at age 12.

The statue is valued at around $25,000, according to the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture.

No suspects have been identified yet. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or SPD's non-emergency line at (206) 625-5011.

Peace Park is located at NE 40th St. and Eastlake Ave. NE, near the University Bridge.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Seattle approves harsher penalties on illegal street racing

Worker falls 60 feet after equipment tips over in Everett, self-rescues

The House That Griffey Built: Celebrating 25 years of Seattle's T-Mobile Park

WA mayor suggests Trump faked own assassination attempt: ‘We will never know if it was staged’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.