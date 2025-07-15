Structure fire near Brinnon, WA spreads to trees, evacuations issued

The Brief A structure fire near Brinnon, Washington has spread to vegetation, prompting Level 3 evacuations. Residents on several roads are urged to evacuate immediately as crews work to contain the fire. Power has been disconnected in affected areas, with multiple agencies responding to the scene.



A structure fire in Washington's Jefferson County has spread to nearby trees, prompting evacuations for people living near Brinnon.

What we know:

Fire officials say a structure caught on fire around 2 p.m. near Morocco Place, just northwest of Brinnon.

Level 3 Evacuations (Go Now) were issued for residents on Belgian Drive, Rock Brook Road, Arabian Drive, Shetland Lane and Morocco Place after the fire spread to vegetation.

Brinnon Fire Evacuation Zone

The public is asked to evacuate and avoid the area as crews work to contain the fire. Law enforcement will assist with evacuations.

The Brinnon Community Center is open for evacuating residents.

Power has since been disconnected from Belgian Drive, Morocco Place and Dosewallips Road due to the fire, according to Mason County PUD.

Brinnon Fire, East Jerfferson Fire and Rescue, Quilcene Fire, Mason County, and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources are responding to the scene.

What we don't know:

The current size of the fire, including the number of acres burned, has not been determined at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from East Jerfferson Fire and Rescue and Mason County PUD.

