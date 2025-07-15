Greenacres Fire near Omak, WA reaches 550 acres, evacuations downgraded

The Brief The Greenacres Fire that sparked near Omak, Washington on Monday grew to 550 acres. All Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1.



A wildfire that ignited near Omak, Washington, grew to 550 acres and threatened homes – forcing evacuations that have since been downgraded.

(Okanogan Volunteer Fire Department)

Officials say the fire started on Monday, July 14, around 3:20 p.m., and burned through brush and grass. On Tuesday, Okanogan County Emergency Management said the fire was still burning, but only in isolated areas.

Are there evacuations in place for the Greenacres Fire near Omak, WA?

As of Tuesday, Okanogan County Emergency Management announced that all Level 2 "Get Set" and Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations had been downgraded to Level 1 "Get Ready". Although all roads are now open, officials are still asking those who do not live in the area to stay clear.

(Okanogan County Emergency Management)

What should I do if I lost my home in the wildfire?

Anyone who has lost a home or structure, or needs assistance due to the Greenacres Fire, is encouraged to contact Okanogan County Emergency Management at 509-422-7348.

More information is available on the agency's website.

What started the Greenacres Fire near Omak, WA?

According to the Washington State Patrol, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from Okanogan County Emergency Management, the Washington State Patrol and Okanogan Volunteer Fire Department.

