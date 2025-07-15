Tracking smoke impacts from Canada, WA wildfires

As we head into a sizzling week across Washington, we look at smoke conditions and air quality across the state impacted by wildfire smoke.

Fires burning in Canada are beginning to worsen air quality in the northwestern part of the state. The Placer Creek fire in British Columbia will be one to watch as smoke makes its way over to the Okanogan Valley.

Where is wildfire smoke visible in Washington?

Smoke can be seen across the Aeneas Mountain just west of Tonasket in the central-northern part of the state.

Smoke visible at Aeneas Mountain west of Tonasket. Image courtesy: DNR/Pano via Washington Smoke Blog

In the Evergreen State, there are a couple of fires burning that will send more smoke into the air. The Western Pines Fire in eastern Washington continues to burn with little to no containment.

In the northeastern part of the state, crews continue battling another blaze: The Hope Fire has burned more than 7,000 acres, prompting Level 3 evacuation orders.

Is the air quality bad in Washington?

Virtually the entire state is within "good" air quality ranges on Tuesday. However, winds from the northeast will push more Canadian wildfire smoke into populated areas of Washington.

The smoke is expected to drift primarily to the atmospheric levels. Scientists predict some smoke may mix down and worsen air quality to "moderate" levels by Wednesday in the following counties:

Eastern Whatcom

Eastern Skagit

Northern Snohomish

More information on air quality can be found on the state's Washington Air Quality Map.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington Smoke Blog.

