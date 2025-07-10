Western Pines Fire in eastern WA burns 4,100 acres, forces evacuations

A wildfire that sparked Wednesday afternoon in eastern Washington has reached 4,000 acres in less than 24 hours and prompted evacuation orders.

By the numbers:

Officials say the Western Pines Fire, burning in Lincoln County about 10 miles northeast of Davenport, was first reported at around 12:34 p.m. Wednesday. As of Thursday at 3:00 p.m., the fire had reached an estimated 4,136 acres and remained 0% contained.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, the cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be human-caused. The fire is burning grass, timber and brush. Winds from a passing cold front caused the fire to spread rapidly east.

(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"We currently have crews from all over the state working this fire along with air support and an updated map will be released soon showing evacuation areas and road closures," the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. "At this time, we ask that you please stay out of fire areas so crews can work safely."

Evacuation orders issued for Western Pines Fire near Davenport, WA

The Western Pines Fire is threatening homes, prompting officials to issue Level 3 "Go Now" and Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation orders. Updated evacuation maps are still being processed by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office as of 10:30 a.m.

(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Officials have asked residents living near Carp Lake and Western Pines Road to evacuate immediately. The Lincoln County Fairgrounds has been opened to shelter evacuees.

What you can do:

If you live near the Western Pines Fire, you are encouraged to monitor the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Facebook page for real-time evacuation alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

Prosecutors make charging decision for man arrested after Tacoma Amber Alert

Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

Texas flooding: More than 170 missing, at least 118 dead

Video shows chaos before hit-and-run at illegal drifting event in Auburn, WA

Traffic Alert: Multiple highway closures this weekend in Western WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.