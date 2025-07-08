Wildfire near Belfair, WA triggers evacuation orders

The Brief A wildfire near Belfair in Mason County has led to Level 3 evacuation orders for Northeast Toonerville Drive residents. The Toonerville Fire covers 70 acres and is currently 0% contained, with crews working to establish fire lines.



A wildfire burning in Mason County has prompted evacuation orders for some people living near Belfair.

What we know:

People living on Northeast Toonerville Drive are under a Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order for the Toonerville Fire. It is estimated at 70 acres.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the fire is 0% contained with crews working to build fire lines around the fire.

Toonerville Drive is located several miles north of Belfair, and around 15 miles west of Port Orchard.

Fire officials have not identified any other evacuation zones at this time. For evacuation assistance from the Toonerville Fire, residents are asked to contact Red Cross at 240-426-0438.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from North Mason Regional Fire Authority and Central Mason Fire & EMS.

