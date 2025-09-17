Police arrest man in Portland accused of Bellevue murder

The Brief A man wanted in a Bellevue homicide case has been arrested. Police took Samuel Hitchcock, 28, into custody after identifying him as the suspect in the death of a 54-year-old man. The victim was found dead next to a building on Eastgate Way on July 30.



Bellevue police said Wednesday investigators have arrested a man in connection with a murder earlier this year.

Samuel Hitchcock, 28, was taken into custody in a residential area in Portland, Ore.

Bellevue police said investigators worked with the Portland Police Bureau and the US Marshals Service to make the arrest. Hitchcock faces charges of murder in the 1st degree and robbery.

He was previously identified as a suspect in a homicide that happened July 30 near Southeast Eastgate Way and 139th Avenue Southeast. Police said they found a 54-year-old man dead next to a facility building.

Samuel Hitchcock (Bellevue Police Department)

Hitchcock was previously described as being 5-foot-7 and 125 pounds. Authorities had urged the public not to approach him before his arrest.

