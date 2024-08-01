Suspect in fatal crash in Kent identified as 16-year-old

Kent Police recently identified the suspect in a fatal crash on Kent's East Hill as a 16-year-old boy who was already in King County Juvenile Detention for being in a stolen vehicle.

The Kent Police Department says on July 13, the driver of a stolen vehicle struck another car on 104th Ave. SE near the Canyon Ridge Plaza shopping center.

A 41-year-old man driving the car that was struck later died in the hospital. A 14-year-old girl who was in the passenger seat of the suspect vehicle was also hospitalized with significant leg injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was not initially located. Officers say they attempted to stop the stolen car earlier, but it fled.

With help from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Kent Police were able to identify the suspect as a 16-year-old Kent resident.

Officers arrested the suspect in another stolen vehicle a few days after the fatal crash, before he was even identified as the driver, according to KPD.

Police also say the suspect was on home detention with an ankle monitor on July 11 for prior felony offenses.

The Prosecutor's Office filed multiple charges against the 16-year-old, including second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, and hit-and-run death.

Kent Police thanked the King County Prosecutors Office for their support during the investigation.

