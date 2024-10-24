Docs: Tacoma man accused of shooting at homeless people with shotgun

A Tacoma man is charged with assault after investigators said he shot at homeless people outside his home with a shotgun.

On Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m., police responded to calls of a shooting near N Second St and Division Ave. When they arrived, several victims told police someone started shooting at them without any warning. The victims are all homeless.

The suspect, 53-year-old Jason Lee Daniel, is a man who lives near the encampment.

Probable cause documents FOX 13 Seattle obtained said Daniel apologized to officers.

"I am sorry you guys have to be out here for this. They come into my house and use my kids’ toothbrush. I am just so tired of it," Daniel told investigators.

The court documents did not say if there was any further investigation into Daniel's claim.

Inside the home, police recovered the shotgun and ammunition used in the shooting. The ammunition consisted of rubber bullets, defined as a "painful warning shot, but can also be lethal under some circumstances."

Daniel is a felon with an attempted robbery conviction and possession of stolen property conviction from the early 90s.

Most recently, Daniel was convicted of a misdemeanor in 2014. The crime is not listed in the court documents.

Investigators are looking into if Daniel is legally allowed to own a gun. It’s possible he could face more charges.

Daniel is expected to appear in court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.