17-year-old arrested after group smashes into The Kushery cannabis shop in Everett, WA

A teen has been arrested after he was accused of being part of a group involved in a smash-and-grab burglary at a cannabis shop in Everett.

The crime was caught on security video at a neighboring business. The group led law enforcement on a chase following the break-in.

The backstory:

Security video shows the moment thieves smashed into The Kushery cannabis shop.

Early Sunday, two cars appeared in the video first. The driver in one of the vehicles first pushed a cement bollard out of the way, then rammed the storefront, triggering an alarm.

At one point, the group appeared to jump out of the getaway car and tried to run into the store, but there was one more secure barrier that the car had not punched through inside the store. The driver had to reset, ramming the entrance again, before the group could run into the store.

Law enforcement was on the scene, just as video showed the group jumping back into a getaway car and speeding away as they gave chase.

What they're saying:

Regular customer Tina Littlefield says it was disappointing to hear about the theft.

"I really support local businesses, this is a local business, so I hate to see anything bad happen," Littlefield said.

Mill Creek Police and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office say officers and deputies pursued the group in what they now believe was a stolen Kia Optima.

The pursuit ran from the cannabis shop south to the Maltby area where law enforcement used spike strips to damage the car's tires near 180th and SR 9. The driver eventually crashed into a ditch.

"I don’t know what possesses people to even think about doing stuff like that. It's not something I would have ever done, even at 17," said Littlefield.

Law enforcement said six people dressed in masks, gloves and hooded jackets ran from the car.

"My only comment was, ‘I hope they caught them and prevent them from committing further crime,'" said Littlefield.

A King County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit helped to track the group east to a large property where the 17-year-old was located and taken into custody.

"I hope that people just think things through a little more, like I said, with local businesses it’s hard enough to keep going," said Littlefield.

Anyone with information, or who can identify the additional suspects involved, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 425-388-3845.

