18-year-old fatally stabs younger brother in Bremerton, WA

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old fatally stabbed their younger brother in Bremerton on Monday evening.

What we know:

According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), officers responded at around 6:33 p.m. to reports of an assault in progress near the corner of South Cambrian Avenue and Coontz Street. Authorities say multiple people were present.

While on their way to the scene, officers were advised it was a stabbing. Kitsap County deputies and Bremerton Fire Department crews also responded.

When officers arrived, the 18-year-old suspect was detained and later arrested. The victim, the suspect’s 16-year-old brother, died at the scene despite emergency aid.

The suspect, a Bremerton resident, was booked into jail for second-degree domestic violence murder.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing. Further information is limited at this time. It is unknown what led to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Bremerton Police Department.

