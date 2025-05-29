Man dead after stabbing in Downtown Seattle

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred last night, May 28, around 10:15 p.m. near 5th Avenue and Pike Street. The incident involved an altercation between two men, resulting in one man being stabbed and later pronounced deceased despite life-saving efforts. Authorities recovered a knife at the scene, and the other man involved in the stabbing is cooperating with the police investigation.



Seattle police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Downtown Seattle on Wednesday night.

What we know:

At about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to an assault near 5th Avenue and Pike Street.

When Seattle Fire Department crews arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s with stab wounds in a nearby alley.

Medics attempted life-saving efforts on him, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators said there was an altercation between two men and one of them stabbed the other. The injured man ran away and collapsed in the alley.

Police found the knife at the scene and the man involved in the stabbing cooperated with detectives. He was taken to the Seattle Police Department's headquarters to be interviewed.

A few blocks away, there was an unrelated shooting near First Avenue and Union Street that left two teens injured and a suspect dead.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

A religious group held a protest outside Seattle City Hall. Here's why

LIVE: Updates on Seattle's Tuesday protest, arrests, more

Crews battle Second Creek Fire near Leavenworth, WA

2 injured in separate Seattle shootings

Teen, child killed in Lacey, WA mobile home fire

Crews investigate explosion at Woodinville, WA hardware store

College Inn Pub announces closure after 50 years in Seattle

Dave's Hot Chicken to open 4 new locations in Seattle area. Here's where

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.