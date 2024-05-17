Top weekend things to do in Seattle May 17-19

article

If you decide to head out for something, make sure to dress for the occasion and check the latest weather forecast before you leave.

If you decide to head out for something, make sure to dress for the occasion and check the latest weather forecast before you leave.

Wild Waves opens for the 2024 season this weekend

On Saturday, May 18, Washington's largest combination theme and water park will be kicking off the 2024 season.

It's also the park's 40th anniversary as a water park.

What concerts are coming to Seattle this weekend?

Fisherman's Village Music Festival in Everett

One ticket allows you to listen to 50 bands at Apex Art and Culture Center on May 17 and 18. To buy a ticket, you have to be 21 years old or older.

Event organizers say the Fisherman's Village Night Market will be going on nearby, which will be a great place to enjoy food trucks and a beer garden.

Ballard celebrates 17th of May with grand parade, festivities

Norwegian flags are seen during the Women's 3000m during the ISU World Speed Skating Championships. (Douwe Bijlsma/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The streets of Ballard are adorned with Norwegian flags and filled with the sounds of celebration Friday as the community comes together to mark Syttende Mai, Norway’s Constitution Day.

Known for hosting the largest Syttende Mai parade outside of Norway, Ballard is the place to be to commemorate this significant cultural event.

At the heart of the festivities is the grand Syttende Mai parade, which kicks off at 6 p.m. The parade route winds through the streets of Ballard, starting at N.W. 62nd Street and 24th Ave. N.W., then proceeds south on 24th Ave. N.W. to N.W. Market Street. From there, the procession turns east to Bergen Place before culminating at Ballard Avenue and Lone.

2024 Seattle International Film Festival

The 50th Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) is set to dazzle audiences with a lineup of 261 films representing 84 countries/regions.

The festival, scheduled May 9-19 at various venues across Seattle, promises an exciting array of cinematic experiences, including 92 features, 47 documentaries, five archival features, two special tributes, two secret screenings and 115 short films.

One of the highlights of this milestone festival is the presentation of The Hollywood Reporter’s Trailblazer Award to Seattle native and acclaimed actress Jean Smart. The award recognizes Smart’s remarkable contributions to storytelling across film, television and the stage. The event will feature a special screening of an episode from the new season of the Max Original comedy series "Hacks," followed by the Trailblazer trophy presentation and a conversation between Smart and THR Contributing Editor Stacey Wilson Hunt.

Gig Harbor Beer Festival

A $36 ticket will get you 10 tasting tokens at Gig Harbor Beer Festival. There will be a wide variety of local craft brews and live music.

The festival kicks off Saturday, May 18 and runs from 12-5 p.m.

Seattle Sounders

SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 06: Seattle Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz (9) with the ball during a MLS matchup between CF Montréal and the Seattle Sounders on April 6, 2024 at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. (Oliver McKenna / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

The Seattle Sounders will take on the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lument Field on May 18.

Free things to do in Seattle this weekend

