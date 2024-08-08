Top things to do in Seattle this weekend August 9-11

Despite being a week removed from the amazing Seafair Weekend airshows, there are still plenty of exciting events planned across the Seattle area this weekend, August 9-11.

From live music to sporting events, there's something for everyone to enjoy in western Washington. Here's what's happening:

Don Omar "Back To Reggaeton" Tour at WAMU Theater

Don Omar, one of the world's biggest reggaeton artists, will be in Seattle on Saturday. Tickets for his 7 p.m. show at the WAMU Theater start at $151 on Ticketmaster, and there are still some seats available online, despite the rapper posting that the show was already sold out.

ScHoolboy Q at Showbox SoDo

Los Angeles rapper ScHoolboy Q performs at the Showbox SoDo on Sunday as part of his tour following the release of his sixth studio album, "Blue Lips." He plays at 8 p.m. and ticket prices are about $50.

South Lake Union Block Party

South Lake Union's largest and longest-running celebration returns Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Westlake Ave. N and Denny Way. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome. Live music, food trucks, lawn games are just a few of the attractions you won't want to miss out on!

Mariners vs. Mets at T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners end their homestand against the New York Mets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They start at varying times: 7:10 p.m. on Friday, 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, and 4:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Cantanna Fest at McMillin Farm

After a last-minute move from Seattle’s Myrtle Edwards Park, the Cantanna Festival is now being held at McMillin Farm and Brewhouse in Puyallup on Saturday and Sunday. Live music, car shows, food vendors and much more is planned at the event, which is open to the public.

THING Festival at Remlinger Farms

While it might be a bit far from Seattle, the THING Festival at Remlinger Farms is bringing some big names to Carnation over the weekend. The all-ages festival allows free admission to children 12 and under, and single-day tickets start at $130.

Outlaw Music Festival (Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Billy Strings) at the Gorge Amphitheatre

It's a stacked lineup of renowned singer-songwriters at The Gorge on Saturday, though it is a long drive from Seattle to Quincy. If you're a classic rock or country fan and want to attend, you can still snag a ticket online.

Catch the end of the 2024 Summer Olympics

While it's been an exhilarating Summer Olympics, all good things must come to an end. The last day of the games is on Sunday, but it's still a close race between the USA and China to see who can finish with the most gold medals.

Avoid a traffic headache

The SR 520 Bridge is closing this weekend, likely bringing heavy traffic to I-5 and I-90. Check out our guide on other road closures and construction projects to watch out for in the Seattle area this weekend:

