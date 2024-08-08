King County Metro to enhance bus service with new routes, expanded hours

Starting Sept. 14, King County Metro will expand its bus service, including new routes and increased frequencies during nights and weekends. The service change aims to improve connectivity and accessibility across the region.

A key feature of the update is the introduction of the new RapidRide G Line, which will serve several neighborhoods including Madison Valley, Capitol Hill, the Central District, First Hill and downtown Seattle. This line is expected to offer more frequent and reliable service to these densely populated areas.

In addition to the new RapidRide G Line, Metro will enhance its bus connections to Sound Transit’s Link 1 Line, which is extending northward to Lynnwood. This improvement aims to streamline travel between Metro and Sound Transit services, making it easier for commuters to connect to regional transit options.

The service update also includes the launch of Metro Flex, a new on-demand service in the Northshore area. Metro Flex is designed to provide flexible and responsive transportation options for residents in areas with lower-density service.

Metro’s service expansion will add a total of 135,000 hours of bus service across the county. This increase includes expanded evening and weekend service, addressing community requests for more accessible public transportation outside of regular weekday hours.

Customers planning trips after Sept. 14 should use Metro's Trip Planner tool, which will be updated until Sept. 13 to reflect the new service changes.

For holiday schedules, Metro will operate a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day and Independence Day. Sound Transit bus routes operated by Metro, including routes 522, 541, 542, 544, 545, 550, 554, 555, 556 and 566, will also follow this Sunday schedule on these holidays. However, Sounder commuter rail will not operate on these dates.

For more information on the new routes and service changes, visit King County Metro’s website, consult the updated schedules and maps online or call Metro’s Customer Information line at 206-553-3000.

