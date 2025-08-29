Time Tunnel Records in Burien is more than a business for customers

The Brief Time Tunnel Records opened more than a decade ago in Burien. Matthew Alston, owner of the shop, moved to Seattle in the 90s with his band, then opened his store. For customers, Time Tunnel is more than just another record store, it's a place to build community for music-lovers.



While streaming tunes is the go-to method for many music fans, there is a local record store in Burien creating a one-of-a-kind experience for its customers.

Thirty years in the making

Matthew Alston opened Time Tunnel Records 11 years ago. He moved from Buffalo, NY to Seattle in the 90s with his band.

Thirty years later, he is still shredding on his guitar with his customers.

Keeping the music alive

"He started to play for me, and I was like, ‘I also play,' and one day I brought in my guitar, and we started to jam," said Vincent Huynh.

Huynh is 19 years old. He tells FOX 13 Seattle, unlike most of his friends, buying records is his preferred way to listen to music.

Physical forever

"I didn’t get introduced to, like Spotify or Apple Music, because I really enjoyed having something physical," he said.

Alston said when you purchase a record, tape, or CD it is yours forever. He said that is not always the case with streaming services due to licensing issues.

"You can stream music very easily, you can go to Target or Walmart and find new record, but if you want more out of your experience, Time Tunnel is an option for you to come and have more options available to you," he said.

Alston’s collection at Time Tunnel spans decades of musical genres up until current artists. He sells cassettes, CDs, vinyls, as well as DVDs, Blu-rays, and even VHS tapes.

More than a store

For Alston, the record store is more than a business and customers appreciate the space he has created.

"You really get a sense of what community feels like. Every time I come in, there is someone new. We get to chit-chat about music," said Huynh.

The Source: Information in this story came from Time Tunnel Records and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

