Where’s Tracey Brazzel? 30 years on, her mom remains hopeful they’ll find her body

A Washington family is continuing to look for answers as they mourn the loss of their daughter, who disappeared on this day 30 years ago.

Peggy Brady told FOX 13, her daughter Tracey Brazzel was bubbly, loved to read, and had a contagious, loving laugh. Brady misses her daughter every day, but on days like today and her birthday, it hits her especially hard.

"It's hard," she said. "I live on memories."

Tracey Brazzel

The backstory:

Investigators believe the 22-year-old disappeared somewhere between where she lived in Lynnwood and a bar that once stood in Everett, just about 10 miles away. She’s believed to be dead, but her body has never been found.

"There's always an empty hole in your heart," Brady said. Every day she wonders where her daughter might be, and what life would be like if she were still here. "If she'd be married, if I’d have grandkids, you know…what they would be like," Brady said.

For years, the investigation into her disappearance went cold. However, in 2012, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrested Danny Ross Giles in connection with the 1995 murders of Tracey and Patti Berry. Giles DNA was reportedly found in both women’s cars. They convicted Giles in Berry’s case, but severed Tracy’s because they couldn’t find her body and didn’t want to jeopardize the other case, according to Brady. She believes he’s behind Tracey’s disappearance.

Tracey Brazzel

"Even though he's in prison, he just won't give up you know, where she is, or say anything about her," she said.

In 2010, Brady’s oldest daughter also passed away. Despite so much loss, she remains hopeful, 30 years later.

"I'm hopeful that he'll finally give it up," Brady said. "I'm just hoping he'll do it before I’m gone. I'd like to put my daughter to rest, I’d like to put her with her sister."

Tracey Brazzel

What you can do:

She told FOX 13, she’s still in contact with detectives, who go to the prison every once in a while, but nothing new turns up. She said the only thing she can do is hope and pray and if anyone knows where Tracey might be, she asks them to please come forward and give them peace of mind and closure.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

