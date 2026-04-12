Trump approves FEMA funding for 2025 WA flooding disaster

The Trump administration has approved Washington's request for FEMA money following a relentless series of atmospheric rivers that damaged nearly 4,000 homes from Mason County all the way to Yakima County in late 2025. By the end of December, National Guard troops were patrolling levees around the state that were at risk of failure.

Governor Bob Ferguson estimated our state saw around $182 million in total damage. The state applied for federal assistance in February.

This approval from the Trump administration now means federal funding will be available to all impacted counties. The dollar amount is still unclear.

(WA National Guard)

What you can do:

If the flooding affected you, you should first file a claim with your insurance. Afterward, you may then apply for funds at the federal disaster assistance web page.

If you're thinking that this topic of FEMA assistance for the floods sounds familiar, you might recall that right after the floods in December is when President Trump approved what's called an "emergency declaration" for our state.

(Snohomish County Fire District #4)

The Apr. 11 announcement is a little different; It's called a "major disaster declaration." Both declarations authorize the president to give federal disaster assistance.

The first declaration is to provide more immediate resources and help during the initial emergency. The major declaration, announced Saturday, includes more permanent support like repairing certain structures.

Flooding along the river in Hamilton, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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