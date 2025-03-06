‘Why did you jump to violence?’: Family of slain USPS worker calls for change

The Brief Edward 'Eki' Poloka, a 27-year-old USPS worker, was shot and killed at the Tukwila distribution center, leaving his family in disbelief and mourning his loss. The family urges USPS to implement de-escalation plans to prevent future workplace violence.



The family of the man shot and killed while working at the USPS distribution center in Tukwila told FOX 13 Seattle they still can’t believe he’s gone.

"I didn’t know that him leaving on Tuesday to work would be his last day," said the victim's sister, Kilbella Poloka.

Edward "Eki" Poloka was 27 years old. His family said he was one of seven and the only boy.

"His laugh, I just want to hear it one more time, his footsteps coming down and asking ‘ooh what are you cooking,’" Poloka said.

She clung to a box of Kleenex when FOX 13 Seattle met with her on Thursday at the same place where her brother took his last breath just days before. "My heart just felt heavy knowing that he was running his lift and his last moments were working. It wasn’t anywhere, it was here," Poloka said.

She was there to urge USPS to have a plan in place to de-escalate workplace situations, to make sure what happened to her brother doesn’t happen again.

"There should have been a plan put in ahead in order for this to be prevented," Poloka said.

Eki and the suspected shooter knew one another, according to Tukwila Police. They said some type of argument happened that led to the shooting, and then the suspect later shot and killed himself.

Eki’s family told FOX 13 Seattle he also worked at USPS.

"Why did you just jump to violence?—Because you are also a son. That was my mom’s son, my dad’s only son, and you took that from us," Poloka said through tears.

She says five of her siblings, including Eki, work at that same distribution center. "After this, I don’t think my sisters are safe coming back to work. It should have been a safe place for them considering it’s a federal job," Poloka said.

The family is now holding on to happier times.

"He was a loving person, a funny person, a big guy, like all Samoans and Polynesians, they’re all just big and fluffy and a caring person," Poloka said.

The family plans to hold a vigil at the distribution center at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, the same time Eki was killed.

They also have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Child hit, killed by car at Seattle middle school

Wheel user slaps anti-Elon sticker on Tesla Cybertruck in Seattle traffic

Video shows WA ATM theft suspect try to escape 'like a jackrabbit'

Ferguson delays WA hybrid electric ferry conversions to restore pre-pandemic service

Idaho police find 3-person mixture of DNA under Maddie Mogen's fingernails

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.