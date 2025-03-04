The Brief One man was killed in a shooting in Tukwila Tuesday afternoon. Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other in some way, and no arrests have been made.



Tukwila police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. near 27th Avenue South and South 102nd Street, at the USPS Processing and Distribution Center.

There, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts from first responders to save the man's life, he died at the scene.

Police believe the victim and suspect in this case knew each other in some way.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting. The suspect has not been located.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to email Tukwila PD at tips@tukwilawa.gov, call (206)-241-2121, or send the department a private message on social media.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Tukwila Police Department.

