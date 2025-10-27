Seattle police investigate two separate shootings

The Brief Two separate shootings left two men injured in Seattle on Sunday night. The first incident, an apparent accidental shooting in South Seattle near Lakeridge Park, involved a man who was test-firing a gun in the woods and shot himself in the leg. Later, a second man arrived at Harborview Medical Center in serious condition after being shot in the shoulder during an incident at a Columbia City gas station, where police found shell casings and bullet damage to a nearby building. No suspects have been taken into custody in either shooting.



Two people were hurt in separate shootings in Seattle on Sunday night.

Accidental shooting in South Seattle

The first shooting happened near Lakeridge Park in South Seattle.

At about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the woods off Waters Avenue South. But after searching the area, they could not find evidence of a shooting.

According to investigators, a man was driven to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police said the man and another person were test-firing their guns in the woods when he accidently shot himself in the leg.

Police said the driver who brought him to the hospital was not with him during the shooting, but police impounded his car for further evidence search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's non-emergency line at 206-625-5011.

Gas station shooting in Columbia City

Before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot of a gas station near South Orcas Street and Marin Luther King Jr. Way South.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings and a building across the street with bullet damage.

As police investigated, a man arrived at Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He had a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was later upgraded to serious condition.

No suspects were taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

