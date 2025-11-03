Kent, WA vandals cut internet to upwards of 2K customers

Xfinity reported that vandals were responsible for cutting internet access to upwards of 2,000 customers on Monday.

Kent police say thieves have been targeting copper in the wires.

Comcast officials said they have dealt with multiple, similar cases throughout the year. Crews worked in the rain on Monday to clean up the mess left behind along 68th Avenue South in Kent.

Local perspective:

Several businesses along the road told FOX 13 Seattle they were impacted by the attack. "We’re going to lose pretty much eight hours of today," said Marvin Wells.

Wells works at one of the businesses affected by the outage.

He told FOX 13 Seattle that while the wire damage costs his business and Comcast a lot of money, the thieves will not get much in return.

What they're saying:

"These cables have no value. They don’t realize they can’t take these to a steel shop and get money for the copper—because there is no copper," said Wells.

However, it keeps happening.

It has become such a serious issue for the city that Comcast told FOX 13 Seattle they have partnered with Kent Police to try to raise more awareness about it.

Police investigated on Monday; however, they have not released any information about possible suspects.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end

Seattle groups gear up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.