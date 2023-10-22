VIDEO: Redmond detectives seek public's help in Woodbridge neighborhood burglary investigation

Detectives in Redmond are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a burglary that happened in the Woodbridge neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to the Redmond Police Department (RPD), on Oct. 17, there was a home burglary that happened in the 18800 block of NE 68th St. between the hours of 7 and 8 p.m.

Photo: Redmond Police Department

Authorities say the homeowner came home at around 7:40 p.m. that night while the burglary was still in progress. They told police they saw the sliding glass door was broken, then two suspects were seen running out the front door.

The homeowner submitted footage from their Ring doorbell camera showing the suspects running out of the house.

They can be seen wearing dark clothing and hoodies and carrying a large bag. However, the suspects are not easily identifiable.

The RPD is asking neighbors to review their surveillance cameras and report any suspicious activity to the department by calling 425-556-2500.

This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.

The RPD is offering safety tips to prevent burglaries, saying that if it takes more than a few minutes to break into a home, the burglars will give up.

Here are the RPD’s crime prevention tips: