VIDEO: Seattle man steals $27K bracelet from jewelry store

Police need help identifying a man believed to have stolen a $27,000 bracelet from a jewelry store in downtown Seattle.

Seattle police released a surveillance video of the man suspected of stealing the bracelet from Tiffany & Co. on Jan. 29, 2025. That store, located at the Pacific Place shopping center, has since closed and the bracelet recovered, but authorities say he is wanted in Bellevue for stealing a different bracelet from Tiffany's valued at $16,000.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Suspect of a $27,000 robbery at Tiffany's in Seattle. (Seattle Police Department)

What we know:

The video shows the suspect walk into the store and chat with a security guard briefly, then he continues in.

Later in the video, he is seen trying a gold and diamond bracelet on with help from a clerk, before he bolts to the door. The security guard steps forward and grabs him by the coat, but the suspect wiggles out of it and runs.

According to Seattle police, the suspect ran into another security guard at Pacific Place, who managed to wrestle the bracelet off his wrist before he got away.

Bellevue police are also investigating the man for allegedly stealing a $16,000 bangle which has yet to be recovered.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, about 5'9" and 160 lbs, with a thin build and short, dark hair. Police believe he may commonly wear casual, athletic clothes and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his location is asked to call 911 or the SPD violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

