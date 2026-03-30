Vigil for missing Jonathan Hoang brings WA community together 1 year after disappearance

The Brief Family and friends held a vigil marking one year since 21-year-old Jonathan Hoang disappeared from Arlington. Loved ones say they remain hopeful he will be found and continue urging the public and law enforcement to keep searching. A proposed "Purple Alert" for missing people with cognitive disabilities failed this year but could return for a future vote.



On the same date he disappeared in 2025, family and friends gathered at Kirkland's Juanita Beach Park to highlight the case of missing 21-year-old Jonathan Hoang.

"It just means so much that you chose to come tonight," said Irene Pfister, Jonathan's sister, while talking to the crowd.

A missing poster for Jonathan Hoang displayed outside his vigil at Kirkland's Juanita Beach Park. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A year later, his family still holds out hope that he'll be found safe.

"We haven’t given up. We won’t give up," said Thao Hoang, Jonathan’s father and court-appointed legal guardian.

The young man with autism disappeared from the Arlington area without a jacket, his own shoes and his phone.

Jonathan Hoang

"We love Jonathan very much. We want him home with his family. His family needs him home, to be safe and protected," said Thao Hoang.

His family said Monday night's vigil was to thank community members who supported them this past year and to pay tribute to Jonathan.

"It’s mostly for my family in remembrance of my brother. We are still holding on hope we will find him," said Irene Pfister, Jonathan's sister. "Not much has changed. We are still looking for him. We are still advocating that law enforcement searches for him."

Community members gather for a vigil for missing Jonathan Hoang, one year after his disappearance. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"We hope to continue engaging the public and continue the awareness to keep his name and face out there. We also want to share our family's appreciation for all the support and prayers," said Thao Hoang.

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Family members say there is some hope for others who go missing in the future. A bill to create a "Purple Alert" system has already been written.

It would create an alert process for missing people with cognitive disabilities similar to a Silver Alert.

Although it failed to advance this year before the legislative cutoff deadline, Jonathan's family says the bill will have another chance to go up for a vote in a year.

"We live in a wonderful community with a lot of good people," said Thao Hoang.

For now, Jonathan's family says support means everything.

"Thank you for being here. It makes today’s hurt, hurt a little less," said Irene Pfister.

The family also passed out fliers to remind the community to keep searching for him.

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